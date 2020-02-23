Michael J. Iselin

Guest Book
  • "Kathy, I apologize, I didn't know as I do not get the..."
  • "So sorry to hear of Mike's passing. He certainly fought..."
    - Marlene and Bill Howe
  • "My sincerest sympathy to Family and friends. I was a..."
    - Mary Firtko Manley
Service Information
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-634-7888
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Racine Bible Church
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Racine Bible Church
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
3:00 PM
Racine Bible Church
12505 Spring St.
Sturtevant, WI
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Michael J. Iselin

June 14, 1954 - February 2, 2020

RACINE - Michael Joseph Iselin, "Mike" "Ice", age 65, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Hospice House, Pleasant Prairie, following a ten year battle with Primary Amyloidosis.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be at RACINE BIBLE CHURCH, 12505 Spring St. Sturtevant, WI on Thursday, February 27th, from 4-7 pm and Friday, February 28th from 2-3 pm. Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 28th at 3 pm also at Racine Bible Church, with Pastor Kevin Korb officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials to the MATC Daniel Iselin Scholarship Fund or Hospice Alliance have been suggested.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on Feb. 23, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.