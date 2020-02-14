Michael J. Pease

December 18, 1953 - February 11, 2020

MOUNT PLEASANT - Michael Pease died on February 11th. In his own words "I had a good life and a good wife", Jody. They were married for 43 years. His son Max (Brittany) and his dog Gus will miss him very much as well as a multitude of family and friends.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Feb 15th at Living Faith Church West Campus, 8700 Durand Ave. Suite 400, Sturtevant, WI 53177 at 6PM. Family will greet guests from 5PM until the time of service. Condolences at sunsetoptions.com.

Sunset Options Funerals & Cremations

Oak Creek, WI

414-892-4126