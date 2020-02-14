Michael J. Pease (1953 - 2020)
  • "Hugs and Love to you, Jody. You are in my thoughts always."
    - MARY WADE
  • "I love you, brother. We're praying for Jo and Max. I'll..."
    - David Pease
Sunset Options Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
904 E. Rawson Ave.
Oak Creek, WI
53154
(414)-892-4126
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Living Faith Church West Campus
8700 Durand Ave. Suite 400
Sturtevant, WI
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
6:00 PM
Living Faith Church West Campus
8700 Durand Ave. Suite 400
Sturtevant, WI
Michael J. Pease

December 18, 1953 - February 11, 2020

MOUNT PLEASANT - Michael Pease died on February 11th. In his own words "I had a good life and a good wife", Jody. They were married for 43 years. His son Max (Brittany) and his dog Gus will miss him very much as well as a multitude of family and friends.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Feb 15th at Living Faith Church West Campus, 8700 Durand Ave. Suite 400, Sturtevant, WI 53177 at 6PM. Family will greet guests from 5PM until the time of service. Condolences at sunsetoptions.com.

Published in Racine Journal Times on Feb. 14, 2020
