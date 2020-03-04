Michael J. Tank
RACINE - Michael James Tank, aka "Tank" passed away on Jan 30th at the age of 69.
Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Saturday, March 7, 2020 for a visitation from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. A service with military honors will follow at 12:00 p.m.
Please see the funeral home's website for a full obituary.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory
4600 County Line Road Mount Pleasant, WI 53403
262-552-9000
www.draeger-langendorf.com