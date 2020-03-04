Michael J. Tank

Service Information
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
12:00 PM
Obituary
Michael J. Tank

RACINE - Michael James Tank, aka "Tank" passed away on Jan 30th at the age of 69.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Saturday, March 7, 2020 for a visitation from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. A service with military honors will follow at 12:00 p.m.

Please see the funeral home's website for a full obituary.

Published in Racine Journal Times on Mar. 4, 2020
