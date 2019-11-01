Michael J. Tristano

July 4, 1943 - October 27, 2019

RACINE - Surrounded by his loving family, Michael J. Tristano, age 76, passed away at his residence, Sunday, October 27, 2019 after a courageous battle with ALS. He was born in Chicago, IL, July 4, 1943, son of the late Chester and Francis (Nee: Badlementi) Tristano.

On March 18, 1972 he was united in marriage to Diana J. Brenner. Mike loved working in the heat treating business, Bodycote, as a Division Manager of the Midwest region for forty-five years prior to retiring. For the past thirty years in May he traveled to Florida. Mike could fix anything and everything and enjoyed tinkering with cars and working on his corvette. An avid Packer and Brewer fan, he also belonged to several golf and bowling leagues throughout the years. Above all Mike cherished time with his family, especially his grandchildren, and looked forward to Friday date night and Saturday with friends.

He will be dearly missed by his wife of forty-seven years, Diana; his children, Kelly Tristano, Nicole (Matthew Cecchini), all of Racine; his grandchildren, Joshua, Brandon, Danielle, Vincent, and Olivia; sisters, Rosemary Hogsett of Prescott, AZ, Jeanette (Hank) Arndt of Elkhart, IN; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two nephews, Mark and Michael; and brother-in-law, Allyn Brenner.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, November 5, 2019, 5:00 pm at the funeral home. Relatives and friends may meet with the family on Tuesday at the funeral home from 3:00 pm until time of service at 5:00 pm. A special thank you to the staff at Heartland Hospice, especially Rhonda and Theresa, for their loving and compassionate care.

