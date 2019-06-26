Michael J. VanderBeke

June 17, 1952 - June 22, 2019

Michael J. VanderBeke, age 67, of Wind Lake, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Aurora Lakeland Hospital.

Born on June 17, 1952 in Burlington, he was the son of Eugene and Isabelle (nee Fessler) VanderBeke. He spent his early life in Burlington where he attended St. Mary's Grade School and St. Mary's High School. He later attended and graduated from UW Whitewater and Cardinal Stritch University.

On August 2, 1980 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Burlington, he was united in marriage to Dr. Meg Regner. Following marriage, they made their home in Wind Lake. Michael was an IRS agent and high school math teacher for Wilmot Union High School and Dominican High School. He also coached football, basketball and baseball for Dominican High School in Milwaukee, Wilmot Union High School and Catholic Central High School. He enjoyed sports, especially football, and loved dogs.

Michael is survived by his wife, Meg; sisters, Carol (Larry) Neiger, Kathy VanderBeke and Mary VanderBeke; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Dorothy (Jack) Phillips and his faithful four-legged companion, Mickey.

The family would like to thank the Wind Lake Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad, along with Michael's nieces and nephews, Joe, Paul, Ann and Jeanna for their care and assistance.

Memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Central High School or the Wind Lake Volunteer Fire Department.

Services for Michael will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Mary Catholic Church. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 4:00 until 7:00 PM at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Interment will be private at St. Charles Cemetery at a later date.

