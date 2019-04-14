Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Jon Dembowski Jr..

Michael Jon Dembowski Jr.

April 25, 1921 - April 3, 2019

Michael went to his home in heaven on April 3, 2019 in Boynton Beach, Florida at the age of 97. He was born in Racine, Wisconsin on April 25, 1921.

Michael was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who dedicated his life to providing a better life for his family.

He married his best friend Shirley Francois on September 4, 1948. They raised two daughters, Kathy Johnson (Timothy) of Boynton Beach, FL, Michelle Long (Neel) of Heathrow, FL, two grandchildren: Michael Johnson (Caroline) of Delray Beach, FL, and Kevin Johnson of Boynton Beach, FL, three great grandchildren: Tyler, Kailey, and Declan, and survived by his brother in law Ray Francois of Racine, WI.

Michael started Michael's Machine Co. in Racine, WI on May 10, 1948. The company was very successful until he sold it in 1986. Upon his retirement he moved to Boynton Beach, FL and spent his summers at Eagle Lake.

He was very active with the VFW in Kansasville in which he helped raise money annually at the local county fair.

Funeral services will be held at a later date at St. Rita's Church in Racine.