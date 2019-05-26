Michael Jon Dembowski Jr.

April 25, 1921 - April 3, 2019

Michael went to his home in heaven on April 3, 2019 in Boynton Beach, Florida at the age of 97. He was born in Racine, Wisconsin on April 25, 1921.

Michael was a loving husband, father and grandfather who dedicated his life to providing a better life for his family.

He married his best friend Shirley Francois on September 4, 1948. They raised two daughters, Kathy Johnson (Timothy) of Boynton Beach, FL, Missy Long (Neel) of Heathrow, FL, two grandchildren, Michael Johnson (Caroline) of Delray Beach, FL, and Kevin Johnson (Boynton Beach, FL, three great randchildren: Tyler, Kailey and Declan, and survived by his brother-in-law, Ray Francois of Racine, WI.

Michael started Michael's Machine Co., in Racine, WI on May 10, 1948. The company was very successful until he sold it in 1986. Upon his retirement he moved to Boynton Beach, FL and spent his summers at Eagle Lake.

He was very active with the VFW in Kansasville, WI in which he helped raise money annually at the local county fair.

Visitation will be held May 29, 2019 at 10:00 AM and Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM at St. Rita Parish, 4339 Douglas Ave., Racine. Burial will follow at the Holy Cross Cemetery, 5600 Holy Cross Rd., Racine.