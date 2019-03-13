Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Lee Spang. View Sign

Michael Lee Spang May 9, 1950 - March 6, 2019 On March 6, 2019, Michael Lee Spang was reunited in Heaven with his parents, Gilbert and Elaine (nee Proctor) and his sister Patricia Spang. Michael was born May 9, 1950 in Sheboygan, WI and was a 1968 graduate of St. Catherine’s High School in Racine. He graduated from Parkside College with a Business degree. On February 28, 1977, Michael was hired by the United States Treasury Department as a Special Agent, retiring in November 2002, the same year he founded a private investigation firm, Callahan Investigations. During his career as an IRS Special Agent, Michael was most proud of the fact, that he was able to make criminal cases against several drug dealers, gang members and high profile white collar criminals. Mike lived his life by the wise words of Vincent Lombardi, “God, Family, and the Green Bay Packers. Rarely, would you not see him wearing the Green and Gold. He was a member of St. Sebastian’s Church in Milwaukee and read the Bible everyday. His favorite Bible passage being, Luke 15 verses 11-32, the story of the prodigal son. On June 24, 2005, Michael married his soulmate, Karen at the Pabst Mansion. We renewed our wedding vows on June 23, 2017 at St. Sebastian’s Catholic Church. Michael was my hero. He gave me the wings to fly, always believing in me even when I didn’t. We loved walking in nature, taking day trips, attending local festivals, laughing and being with family. Each night, Michael would end the day by saying, “Love you. Now say good night Gracie.” He was an avid reader, especially historical novels and true crime stories. He loved American history, especially the Civil War Era. He was a devoted Green Bay Packer fan who passionately would yell at the TV screen whether it was a bad call from ref or coaching from the couch. We were blessed to be able to attend many Packer games. One of Mike’s happiest memories was teaching his grandchildren at a very young age to chant, “Go Pack Go! And then being able to take Cameron and Nola to see the Packers practice and a tour of the Packer Hall of Fame. One Christmas, they gifted Papa a Lambeau brick in his honor, echoing the chant he taught them, which is now part of the Lambeau atrium. Michael loved being in nature. it didn't matter if he was hiking, fishing with Cameron, tracking mountain lion in New Mexico with his brother in law, Tom, riding his Harley or sitting out on the deck. Being in nature was his form of meditation. He loved being Papa to Cameron, Nola, Ariana, Isaac, Elijah and Saoirse. He enjoyed attending their sporting events, dance recitals, school concerts, plays and just hanging out with them. Michael will be deeply missed by his wife, Karen, his children: Matthew, Zachary, Kristen, stepson Eric (Jessica) and his grandkids, Cameron, Nola and Ariana, Isaac, Elijah, and Saoirse. His brothers Robert (Deb), Richard (Christine), Robert ( Deb), sisters Peggy and Nancy (Richard) his Mother in Law, Nancy Gruel, his brother and sister in laws, nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins, along with many friends. Michael is also survived by his furry family members Heidi and Onyx. Michael was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, his father in law, Virgil Gruel, Ann Zinkgraf Hellmer and Robert Larsen. And of course, his furry friend Callie. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Sebastian Catholic Church, 1747 N. 54th Street, Milwaukee 53208 on Friday March 15, 2019, 11:30 a.m. Visitation will be held at the church Friday from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:30. Interment will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery, Waukesha. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Ronald McDonald House, where Michael volunteered, or St. Catherine’s High School in Racine are appreciated. MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME 803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403 (262)634-7888 Please send condolences to



Michael Lee Spang May 9, 1950 - March 6, 2019 On March 6, 2019, Michael Lee Spang was reunited in Heaven with his parents, Gilbert and Elaine (nee Proctor) and his sister Patricia Spang. Michael was born May 9, 1950 in Sheboygan, WI and was a 1968 graduate of St. Catherine’s High School in Racine. He graduated from Parkside College with a Business degree. On February 28, 1977, Michael was hired by the United States Treasury Department as a Special Agent, retiring in November 2002, the same year he founded a private investigation firm, Callahan Investigations. During his career as an IRS Special Agent, Michael was most proud of the fact, that he was able to make criminal cases against several drug dealers, gang members and high profile white collar criminals. Mike lived his life by the wise words of Vincent Lombardi, “God, Family, and the Green Bay Packers. Rarely, would you not see him wearing the Green and Gold. He was a member of St. Sebastian’s Church in Milwaukee and read the Bible everyday. His favorite Bible passage being, Luke 15 verses 11-32, the story of the prodigal son. On June 24, 2005, Michael married his soulmate, Karen at the Pabst Mansion. We renewed our wedding vows on June 23, 2017 at St. Sebastian’s Catholic Church. Michael was my hero. He gave me the wings to fly, always believing in me even when I didn’t. We loved walking in nature, taking day trips, attending local festivals, laughing and being with family. Each night, Michael would end the day by saying, “Love you. Now say good night Gracie.” He was an avid reader, especially historical novels and true crime stories. He loved American history, especially the Civil War Era. He was a devoted Green Bay Packer fan who passionately would yell at the TV screen whether it was a bad call from ref or coaching from the couch. We were blessed to be able to attend many Packer games. One of Mike’s happiest memories was teaching his grandchildren at a very young age to chant, “Go Pack Go! And then being able to take Cameron and Nola to see the Packers practice and a tour of the Packer Hall of Fame. One Christmas, they gifted Papa a Lambeau brick in his honor, echoing the chant he taught them, which is now part of the Lambeau atrium. Michael loved being in nature. it didn't matter if he was hiking, fishing with Cameron, tracking mountain lion in New Mexico with his brother in law, Tom, riding his Harley or sitting out on the deck. Being in nature was his form of meditation. He loved being Papa to Cameron, Nola, Ariana, Isaac, Elijah and Saoirse. He enjoyed attending their sporting events, dance recitals, school concerts, plays and just hanging out with them. Michael will be deeply missed by his wife, Karen, his children: Matthew, Zachary, Kristen, stepson Eric (Jessica) and his grandkids, Cameron, Nola and Ariana, Isaac, Elijah, and Saoirse. His brothers Robert (Deb), Richard (Christine), Robert ( Deb), sisters Peggy and Nancy (Richard) his Mother in Law, Nancy Gruel, his brother and sister in laws, nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins, along with many friends. Michael is also survived by his furry family members Heidi and Onyx. Michael was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, his father in law, Virgil Gruel, Ann Zinkgraf Hellmer and Robert Larsen. And of course, his furry friend Callie. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Sebastian Catholic Church, 1747 N. 54th Street, Milwaukee 53208 on Friday March 15, 2019, 11:30 a.m. Visitation will be held at the church Friday from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:30. Interment will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery, Waukesha. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Ronald McDonald House, where Michael volunteered, or St. Catherine’s High School in Racine are appreciated. MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME 803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403 (262)634-7888 Please send condolences to www.meredithfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home

803 Main Street

Racine , WI 53403

(262) 634-7888 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Racine Journal Times on Mar. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Racine Journal Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close