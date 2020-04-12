Dr. Michael Lewis

July 2, 1949 - April 5, 2020

MCFARLAND - Dr. Michael Lewis passed away on April 5, 2020 shortly after suffering a cerebral event with complications. His loving wife was at his side.

Michael was born in Racine, WI on July 2, 1949 to Dr. Robert & Irene Lewis where he grew up with his four sisters. While becoming an Eagle Scout with Bronze Palm, he attended St. Francis de Sales Seminary & after leaving that path, graduated from Racine St. Catherine's. Although Michael almost became a geologist, he earned degrees in Zoology & English from the University of WI where he was a member of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. He earned his Doctor of Dental Surgery from Marquette University in 1977.

While at Marquette, he met the love of his life & began a 46 year journey with Paulette of building happy memories filled with love & laughter.

Dr. Lewis was known in McFarland as "The Dentist", where he provided dental care for over 33 years. He was proud of having built a practice that held to the belief of treating patients like he would want to be treated. After retiring in 2011, he had many interests that included movies, sports & politics. Although a true home body, he & Paulette had numerous vacations to scuba dive & build memories.

Michael was always ready with a joke, a story & his opinion. He touched many lives & will always be remembered for his quick wit & incredibly kind heart.

He is survived by his wife & soul mate Paulette Olsen Lewis, sisters Mary Kay Kempken (Bruce), Jane Lewis (Mickey Maier), Ann Ruetz (John) & Pat Galea (Victor) as well as nieces & nephews Michael, Julie, Amy, Anthony & Robert.

Visitation at Cress Funeral in McFarland with a celebration of Michael's life will be held at a future date when it is possible to once again gather. A memorial to honor his legacy is being developed. Please share your memories of Michael at: www.CressFuneralService.com. Cress Funeral Services of McFarland is assisting the family, (608) 838-0655.