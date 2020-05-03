Michael M. Montalbano Michael M. Montalbano, age 76, passed away peacefully after a seven-month fight with Cancer April 30, 2020. A Celebration of Michael's Life to be held at a future date. Please see the funeral home website for a full obituary. MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403 (262) 634-7888 Please send condolences to www.meredithfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal Times on May 3, 2020.