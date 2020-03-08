Michael Rollin Toeppe

June 13, 1983 – March 2, 2020

Michael Rollin Toeppe, age 36 of Phoenix AZ, passed into the loving arms of Jesus on Monday, March 2, 2020 in Saint Johns Arizona.

Born in Racine, Wisconsin on June 13, 1983, he was the beloved son of Jeffrey Jon Toeppe, Stepmother Barbara Ann Toeppe (Nee: Stevens) and Debra Ann Cutts Toeppe-Shovers, Stepfather Robert M. Shovers. Brother of Megan Elizabeth Toeppe (Jose Llamas, Jr.), and Stepbrother of Benjamin Robert Shovers. Preceded in death by Stepfather Robert M. Shovers, Paternal Grand Parents Robert Joseph (Betty Mae) Toeppe and Maternal Grand Parents Charles Rollin (Shirley) Cutts, and Aunt Sandra L. Toeppe. Survived by many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and friends.

Michael was a graduate of Saint Catherine's High School and was self-employed in the construction industry. He was previously employed in the family business, Wisconsin Plating Works of Racine. His passions included skateboarding, hiking/camping in the mountains, deserts, and beaches of Arizona and California, playing his guitar, and spending time with his family. Earlier in his life, he especially enjoyed working with the horses at Camp Anokijig in Plymouth WI.

Two Memorial Services are scheduled to celebrate Mike's life. The first will be a private memorial Sunday, 3/8/2020 (11 AM-2 PM) at 2451 East Fremont Road, Phoenix AZ 85042, with Brother Lawrence Hansing presiding. The second will be held at Grace Church 3626 Highway 31, Racine WI 53405 on Saturday March 14th. Visitation with family will be from 2-3 PM, followed by a Memorial Service with Pastor Mike Matheson presiding. Condolences may be sent to 4131 E Roeser Road, Phoenix AZ 85040 or 1714 Heather LN, Racine, WI 53402-1542. In lieu of Flowers, donations to Friends of Camp Anokijig (W5639 Anokijig Ln, Plymouth, WI 53073) or any of the National Parks (https://www.nps.gov/getinvolved/donate.htm) in his memory are appreciated. We cherish the outpouring of love and support we continue to receive. Please accept our thanks during this difficult time. Attendees to either service are encouraged to sport Mike's classic black ensemble (a la Johnny Cash).

