Michael W. Hansen
1966 - 2020
Michael W. Hansen

November 24, 1966 - June 3, 2020

RACINE - Michael W. Hansen, age 53, left this world unexpectedly on Wednesday June 3, 2020 following a tragic bicycle accident. Michael was born in Racine on November 24, 1966, cherished son of Donald and Mary (nee: Weyker) Hansen, the eldest of four children.

Mike graduated from Horlick High School "Class of 1984," and from UW-Parkside with a degree in Business Administration & Personnel Management. On June 5, 1999, he married the love of his life, Beverly Bruss. Mike was a claims manager with West Bend Mutual Insurance, and previously had been employed with American Family Insurance for many years. In his spare time, Mike enjoyed skiing in Colorado with family, riding his motorcycle and bicycle, and playing in his golf league. He was thoughtful, patient, humorous, and witty, always willing to help friends and family.

Mike was a beloved husband, son, brother, uncle, and friend to many. He will be dearly missed by his wife of twenty one years, Beverly; mother, Mary Hansen; sisters, Diane (Shane) Ballard, Ruth (Andre) Mazur, all of CO; brother, Joe Hansen of Racine; in-laws, Barbara Tice (fiancé, Jeff Anderson), Robert (Susan Chase) Bruss, Mary (Ken) Brown; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends; and his canine companion, Lex. Mike was preceded in death by his father, Donald Hansen.

A Private family funeral will take place at the funeral home on Sunday June 14, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. For those wishing to view the service, you may go to Mike's page on the funeral home website, www.meredithfuneralhome and select visitation/service/other and then LIVESTREAM to connect.

A Celebration of Mike's life will be held at a later date. Memorials to the Wisconsin Humane Society (wihumane.org ) or to the Illinois Doberman Rescue (ildoberescue.com) have been suggested.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

www.meredithfuneralhome.com



Published in Journal Times on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Funeral
05:00 PM
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 9, 2020
My deepest sympathies to Mikes family, I worked with Mike at American Family Insurance he was a wonderful coworker.
Mary Jo Maglio-Kubisiak
Coworker
June 9, 2020
Bev and family, you have my deepest condolences. Mike was such a great guy. We had so much fun while working at American Family. He will be missed by so many.
Jodi Liebelt
Friend
