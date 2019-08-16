Michael Wayne Wilear

April 6, 1949 - August 13, 2019

RACINE – Michael Wayne Wilear, 70, passed away at Ridgewood Care Center on Tuesday, August 13, 2019.

A lifelong resident of Racine, Mike was born on April 6, 1949, the son of the late Wayne and Dorothy (nee: Patrick) Wilear. He graduated from Horlick High School in 1968. Three months later he married Linda D. Macemon on April 20, 1968.

Mike worked for InSinkErator for over 40 years. He enjoyed being in the outdoors hunting, camping and golfing. He also loved going to concerts; especially Pink Floyd.

In addition to his loving wife, Linda, Mike is survived by his daughter, Lori Bishop-Wilear; grandchildren, Jeremy Lee Wilear and Heather Darlene (fiancé, Ben) Salvo; his sisters, Patricia Sura all of Racine, Karen Volk of Ferryville, WI; his father-in-law, Jack Macemon of Caledonia; as well as many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and extended family. He was also preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Dorothy Macemon.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Saturday, August 17, 2019 for a visitation from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. A service remembering and honoring his life will take place at 12:00 p.m. His interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials have been suggested to the or the United Way.

