Michele Dee Timler

October 30, 1954 - April 5, 2020

Michele Dee Timler, age 65 of the Town of Wescott, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at her home.

Michele was born on October 30, 1954 at the naval base in San Diego, California, to Don and Barb (Oakes) Timler. Michele was the only girl born at the naval base that day. She attended and graduated from Horlick High School. Through the years, Michele worked as a machinist at Ganton Technologies in Sturtevant. After moving to the Shawano area, she worked as a leader in the dairy department at Pick N Save.

Michele spent much of her time working and enjoying the outdoors. Some would say she liked to putz around in the yard. She loved spending time with her friends and family, and playing with her dog, Daisy. Michele was a loving and caring, woman and would do anything for anyone in need.

Left to cherish Michele's memory are her significant other, Robin Ebert; her mother, Barb Timler; her sister, Tara (Rocky) Donovan; brothers, Tim Timler and Tad (Stacy) Timler; her furry friend, Daisy; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Don Timler; her sister, Desi Timler; and her brother, Dirk Timler.

Per Michele's wishes, she will be cremated and no formal services will be held.

Mickelson Funeral & Cremation Service of Shawano is assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences at www.mickelsonfs.com.

"Michel's family would like to extend a special thank you to the ThedaCare at Home Hospice nurses for the care and comfort they provided to Michele during her final days."