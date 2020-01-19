Michele M. Bertelsen

January 14, 1970 - January 9, 2020

LAKE GENEVA - Michele Marie Bertelsen, age 49, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020. She was born in Racine, January 14, 1970, daughter of Richard and Kathy (Nee: Stemmer) Bertelsen.

Michele attended St. Catherine's High School and graduated Class of 1988. Michele attended UW Parkside where she learned her trade and became a respected radiographer. Michele worked for 18 years at Aurora Healthcare in Lake Geneva as a radiographer and before that at All Saints Medical Clinic in Racine. Michele was the kindest person you could ever meet. She would give you the shirt off her back. She helped more people that anyone really knows about. Michele loved animals and had several rescue dogs and cats over the years. She was a devoted aunt, and foster parent. Michele also loved the Brewers, Packers, Bucks, and the Minnesota Wild (Hockey) teams.

Surviving are her father Richard; her brother Paul (Laura) Bertelsen: nieces and nephews, Amanda Zemke, Aaron, Kaitlyn Marie, Anna, and Sarah Bertelsen; great nephews and nieces: Jaxon, Joshua, Bailey, Chelsea, and A.J.; her goddaughter, Melanie (Mathew) Urban; foster children: Mary, Michael, and Lexie; aunts & uncles, Mary Ann Foxcroft; Sr. Marietta Bertelsen, Joan Geuntner, Harold Bertelsen, Ray (Toni) Bertelsen, Jeanette (Glen) Urick, Virginia Orlowski, Elaine (Patrick) Fogarty, Diane (Dennis) Walker; many cousins, other relatives and dear friends especially Melanie, Theresa Stardy Dahlke. Her beloved dogs Riley and Spencer, plus her cats. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her uncles James Stemmer, Fred Billington, Alfred Guentner, Robert Orlowski, and her aunt Beverly (nee Boehler) Bertelsen and several cousins.

Visitation will be at St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Avenue in Racine on Friday January 24th from 10:00 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Lakeland Animal Shelter would honor Michele's love for animals.

