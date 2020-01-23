Michele M. Bertelsen (1970 - 2020)
Service Information
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-634-7888
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Lucy Catholic Church
3101 Drexel Avenue
Racine, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Lucy Catholic Church
3101 Drexel Avenue
Racine, WI
Obituary
Michele M. Bertelsen

January 14, 1970 - January 9, 2020

LAKE GENEVA - Michele Marie Bertelsen, age 49, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020.

Visitation will be at St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Avenue in Racine on Friday January 24th from 10:00 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Lakeland Animal Shelter would honor Michele's love for animals.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on Jan. 23, 2020
