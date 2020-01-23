Michele M. Bertelsen
January 14, 1970 - January 9, 2020
LAKE GENEVA - Michele Marie Bertelsen, age 49, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020.
Visitation will be at St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Avenue in Racine on Friday January 24th from 10:00 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Lakeland Animal Shelter would honor Michele's love for animals.
