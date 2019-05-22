Michelle L. Martin

RACINE - Michelle L. Martin, age 51, passed away Thursday evening May 16, 2019.

Homegoing services will be held at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 1120 Grand Ave, on Friday May 24, 2019, 10:00 a.m. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at 10:00 a.m.

