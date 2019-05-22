Michelle L. Martin

Service Information
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-634-7888
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church
1120 Grand Ave
Service
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church
1120 Grand Ave
Obituary
Michelle L. Martin

RACINE - Michelle L. Martin, age 51, passed away Thursday evening May 16, 2019.

Homegoing services will be held at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 1120 Grand Ave, on Friday May 24, 2019, 10:00 a.m. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at 10:00 a.m.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Published in Racine Journal Times on May 22, 2019
