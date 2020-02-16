Michelle Lee Conway (1965 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michelle Lee Conway.
Service Information
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Obituary
Send Flowers

Michelle Lee Conway

August 27, 1965 - January 27, 2020

LITCHFIELD PARK, ARIZONA - Formerly of Kenosha and Racine - Michelle Lee Conway, 54, passed away in Scottsdale, AZ, on Monday, January 27, 2020. She was born in Kenosha on August 27, 1965 the daughter of Robert and (nee: Leone "Lee" Mascarette) Sturman. A celebration of her life will be held in Arizona at a later date.

Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on Feb. 16, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.