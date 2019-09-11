Michelle McClain - Freeman

September 28, 1967 – September 3, 2019

RACINE - Michelle McClain-Freeman, age 51, passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at her residence in Racine, Wisconsin. A Celebration of Her Life will be held on TODAY Wednesday, September 11, 2019 11:00am in the Chapel of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, 4600 County Line Rd., Racine, WI. Visitation will be in the Chapel from 10:00am until the time of service. Interment will take place in Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Monday, September 16th at 2:00pm.

