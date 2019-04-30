Sister Michelle Olley, O.P.

October 21, 1927 - April 26, 2019

RACINE - Sister Michelle Olley, O.P., 91, passed away at Siena Center, Racine, WI, on Friday April 26.

Catherine Marie was born October 21, 1927 to George Walter and Alvina (nee: Meyer) Olley in Racine, WI. On February 2, 1947 she joined the Racine Dominicans and at her reception in 1947 she was given the religious name Sister Michelle. She professed her first vows in 1949 and her final vows in 1955.

Sister Michelle spent many years in service to others in the field of education and pastoral work. She began her ministry at St. Mary, Janesville. Other places in Wisconsin where she served were St. John, South Milwaukee, St. Francis Xavier, Merrill, St. Benedict, Milwaukee; St. Catherine High School, St. Patrick Parish and the Center for Community Concern, Racine. In 1972 she was elected to the Racine Unified School Board and served on it for 6 years, 3 of which she was the president. After being the Director of the Racine Dominican Senior Companion Program for two years she became the Episcopal Delegate for Christian Education for the Archdiocese of Milwaukee from 1980-1988. For many years she had been involved in volunteer activities around the Racine area. In September 2018 she moved to Siena Center, Racine.

Sister Michelle is survived by the Racine Dominican Sisters and Associates; her sister Sister Betty Olley; her sister-in-law Gail Olley, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; and her brothers Donald, Reverend Edmund, David, Francis and Raymond.

Visitation will be in the Siena Center Chapel on Wednesday May 1, beginning at 9:00 a.m. with a Remembering Service at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery Hwy 32 at a later date. Memorials to the Racine Dominican Mission Fund have been suggested.

The Racine Dominicans would like to extend their thanks to the Supportive Living Staff and the Hospice Alliance Staff who cared for Sister Michelle at Siena Center.

