Sister Michelle Olley O.P. (1927 - 2019)
Service Information
Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
9:00 AM
Siena Center Chapel
Memorial service
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
9:30 AM
Siena Center Chapel
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
10:30 AM
Siena Center Chapel
Obituary
Sister Michelle Olley, O.P.

October 21, 1927 - April 26, 2019

RACINE - Sister Michelle Olley, O.P., 91, passed away at Siena Center, Racine, WI, on Friday April 26.

Visitation will be in the Siena Center Chapel on Wednesday May 1, beginning at 9:00 a.m. with a Remembering Service at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery Hwy 32 at a later date. Memorials to the Racine Dominican Mission Fund have been suggested.

Published in Racine Journal Times on May 1, 2019
