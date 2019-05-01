Sister Michelle Olley, O.P.
October 21, 1927 - April 26, 2019
RACINE - Sister Michelle Olley, O.P., 91, passed away at Siena Center, Racine, WI, on Friday April 26.
Visitation will be in the Siena Center Chapel on Wednesday May 1, beginning at 9:00 a.m. with a Remembering Service at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery Hwy 32 at a later date. Memorials to the Racine Dominican Mission Fund have been suggested.
