Mike E. Feest

April 12, 1950 – July 14, 2019

ELK GROVE, IL - (formerly of Racine) – Mike E. Feest, age 69; beloved son of the late Lloyd and Joyce (nee: Mc Eachern) Feest and dear brother of Randy (Linda) Feest, Sue Rice and Sandy (Michael) Pietro; passed away peacefully at Alexian Brothers Hospice on Sunday, July 14, 2019.

Memorial services celebrating Mike's life will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 5:30 pm in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Friday from 4:00 – 5:30 pm. Private interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32.

Please see Thursday's newspaper or visit the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com