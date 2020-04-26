Mike Morgan

Mike Morgan of Union Grove passed away April 20th,2020 and was reunited with his son, Eric, brother, John, and Parents Dolores and Eugene.

Mike was born in Green Bay, but attended and graduated high school in Rantoul, IL before enrolling in the U.S. Air Force. He would serve in the U.S. Air Force for 20 years before retiring. After retirement he worked for the Union Grove school district before moving to Tomah and opening a business. His desire to be closer to his family led him back to Union Grove where he officially retired.

Mike was a lifelong fan of sports, especially football, and the Green Bay Packers. He enjoyed fishing, coaching his sons' sports teams, and spending time with his family. Mike was known for his great sense of humor, smile, and willingness to help others. However, he is best known for being a loving and supportive father to his sons Chris, Jason, and Eric. Whether it was a cub scout meeting, martial arts competition, or a football, baseball, or basketball game, he was there to provide support. His game day Packers comments and reactions, hilarious one-liners, and toughness will be greatly missed, but will live on through the many lives that he touched.

He is survived by his sons Chris and Jason, daughter-in-law, Kari, grandchildren Alicia, Kymberli, Christopher, Miley, and Summer, sisters Maryann and Carol, and brothers Patrick and Eugene. He is preceded in death by his son Eric, parents Eugene and Dolores, and brother, John.

Mike is being laid to rest at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove. A memorial service for Mike Morgan with Full Military Honors will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be sent to www.Miller-Reesman.com.

