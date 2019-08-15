Mildred Bauers "Millie"

March 18, 1920 - August 11, 2019

Mildred Bauers, nee Bartel, went to join her Lord and family in Heaven on August 11, 2019, at age 99.

Born March 18, 1920 to Carl and Anna Bartel of Wautoma, WI, Mildred attended Wautoma High School (where she was valedictorian of her senior class) and Oshkosh Business School (now UW, Oshkosh). She moved to Racine in 1940 where she first worked at the Racine Country Club and later Red Cross Drugs. She married Norman Miller who preceded her in death in 1961. She later worked as secretary in the office at Big Buck Lumber where she met Gilbert F. Bauers, Credit Manager. They married in 1962. Feeling a need to help developmentally disabled people she worked as a teacher at Racine County Opportunity Center for 12 years, retiring in 1982. She and Gil had a wonderful life together and enjoyed hosting pool parties for their many friends and traveling the globe.

Her accomplishments are many...Treasurer of the Women's Civic Council, Board member of Human Concerns of City, Ladies of Lutheran High School, 55+ Club, ARC, KIT Club, Friends of Seniors, A.A.L., several fraternal organizations and the Encore Club of Wautoma High School. She was instrumental in organizing the Lutheran High Thrift Store and volunteered there for 44 years. She loved music and played in the band in High School and College, sang in the choir at St. John's, Pentecost Lutheran and Grace Lutheran Church, where she is still a member, and the "Kitchen Band", a zany group of seniors who played music on kitchen utensils.

She was preceded in death by her husband Gilbert (2008), brothers Larry (1961), Elvin (2012), and Gib (2017), son Roger (2011), infant son Mark William (1963) and son-in-law Jay Brennecke (2016). She is survived by her daughter, Marlyce Christianson of Lake Ozark, MO., daughter Julie (David) Rhinehart of Vine Grove, KY, stepdaughter Jane (Jim) Culotta of Racine, stepson John Bauers of Sieverville, TN, grandchildren, nieces and nephews and great grandchildren. She has lived at St. Monica's Senior Living for several years. She will be greatly missed by those who loved her and knew her.

Funeral services for Millie will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at 10:30 a.m.

Her family wishes to thank the staff of St. Monica's Senior Living Center for their dedicated love and care of Mom. Please make memorials in her honor to St. Monica's Senior Living, 3920 N. Green Bay Rd., Racine, WI. 53404.

