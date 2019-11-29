Mildred V. Krueger

January 17, 1917 - November 23, 2019

Krueger, Mildred V. (nee. Rasmussen) age 102, of Burlington, passed away at her daughter Mildred's home on November 23, 2019. She was born in New London, WI on January 17, 1917, the daughter of Bernie and Anette (nee. Thorson) Rasmussen and raised by relatives. On January 16, 1937 she married William H. Krueger. They lived in West Allis where Mildred worked for the State of Wisconsin and was a proud homemaker. Mildred was an avid Brewer's fan, loved to bowl and play bingo. She will be sadly missed by all her loving family and friends.

Survived by her children: Annette Hooker, Barbara (Robert) Raasch, William (Sue) Krueger and Mildred (James) Cramer; 14 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, 13 great-great-grandchildren with one on the way, and many other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by her parents, husband William, brother Bernard, son-in-laws Ronald Hooker and Art Henning; and great-grandchild R.J. Johnson.

Visitation will be held Saturday November 30, 2019 from 10:00 to 12:00 PM, with services beginning at 12:00 PM at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 145 South Sixth Street, Waterford, WI 53185. Lunch at Bruno's following services. Burial on Monday December 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Highland Memorial Park Cemetery, 14875 West Greenfield Avenue, New Berlin. Please meet at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Peter's Church.

Family wishes to thank Tina from Home Helper and granddaughter Melissa for their special care of our dear Mother and Grandmother.

Mealy Funeral Home

Waterford, WI 53185

262-534-2233

www.mealyfuneralhome.com