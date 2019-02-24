Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mile "Milo" Milojevic. View Sign

RACINE - It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Mile "Milo" Milojevic, 66, on Sunday February 17, 2019 after a 7 year battle with cancer. Born in Senjski Rudnik, Yugoslavia he came to the United States at age 17 working and retiring from Chrysler after 36 years. He spent his retirement tending to his property he loved and spending his time with his wife of 36 years, his much loved children, grandchildren and sister in law. Per his wishes a private graveside ceremony was held Thursday February 21 at West Lawn Cemetery. Milo will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. Published in Racine Journal Times on Feb. 24, 2019

