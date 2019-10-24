Millicent "Penny" James(Nee: Peterson)

November 14, 1943 – October 22, 2019

RACINE – Millicent Julia James, known to all as Penny, 76, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at Oak Ridge Care Center in Union Grove. She was born in Racine on November 14, 1943, daughter of the late Lloyd and Violet (Nee: Eliason) Peterson.

Penny graduated from Park High school in 1961 and continued her studies at the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh with a degree in Physical Education. She was an accomplished violin player and played with the Racine Symphony. Penny loved her position as the director of Aquatics and swim instructor at the YWCA. She had a true zest for life and a love of frosting roses.

Penny leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Tracie (Dan) Frost of Union Grove, Michael (Cynthia) James of Racine; four grandchildren, Zachary and Anna James of Racine, Danielle (Shon Gentry) Frost, Chloe (Josephine Palonis) Frost of Racine; great grandchild, Cairo Gentry; sister, Joyce Beachler of Canonsburg, PA; long-time partner, Jeffrey Hansen; other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents, Penny is preceded in death by her brother-in-law, John "Jock" Beachler.

A celebration of Penny's life will be held on Monday, October 28, 2019, 5:00pm, at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road. Visitation will be from 3:30pm until the time of the service.

The family would like to extend a heart-felt "Thank You" to the staff at Oak Ridge Care Center in Union Grove as well as the staff at Aurora at Home for the care given to Penny and her family at this difficult time.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403

262-552-9000

WWW.DRAEGER-LANGENDORF.COM