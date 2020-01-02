Mr. Milous Earl Adams, Sr.

September 18, 1937 - December 23, 2019

Mr. Milous Earl Adams, Sr., a son of the late Louise Wardlaw Adams and Tecumseh Adams, was born in Abbeville, South Carolina, September 18, 1937, and departed this life on December 23, 2019. Milous is survived by his wife of 55 years of marriage, Callie Ethridge Adams. During this union, they were blessed with two sons; Milous Adams, Jr and Reginald Adams (Kenge Jenkins Adams) and two grandchildren, Sabrina Adams and Maxwell Adams.

Mr. Adams is survived by 4 sisters and 1 brother: Glenda Adams Cleveland (Charleston, South Carolina), Janet Adams Ansley (Charleston, South Carolina), Mary Al Adams Smith (Greenville, South Carolina), Leo Adams (Greenville, South Carolina), Vera Adams (Charleston, South Carolina) and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his brother Calvin Adams of Milledgeville, Georgia.

He received his elementary and high school education in Abbeville County Public Schools. He received his undergraduate degree from Carthage College and earned two master's degrees from Webster University. Upon leaving high school in Abbeville, he joined the U.S. Navy where he served honorably for over 20 years, reaching the rank of Master Chief Petty Officer, the highest position for an enlisted person. After his retirement, he worked at Miller Brewing Company and Met-Al, Inc.

Mr. Adams was a man vitally interested in and committed to service in both his church and community. With tireless efforts, he served Wayman AME Church as a Trustee, member and President of the Lay Organization, member of the Stewardship and Finance Committee, Men's Choir President, Secretary to the Official Board, as well as playing his harmonica as a part of the musical team for Wayman's Music and Fine Arts Ministry. He was the Wayman AME Church Long Range Planning Committee Chair. In September 2019, he was honored by the "Sons of Allen" of the Fourth Episcopal District of the AME Church as one of their "Men of the Year." He was a member of Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity, Gamma Tau Boule'. Milous enjoyed Thursday morning breakfast with his Sigma brothers and the numerous activities and community services they provided. He was recognized in appreciation of commitment and service to the 25th Anniversary Founder's Day Celebration and Scholarship Dinner in June 2012. He loved the Monday Afternoon Book Club and their activities and those of Coming Together Racine. He was a life member of the NAACP and was a board member of the United Way. In February 2019, he was presented the Military Award for professional integrity, leadership, and service to the community by the Racine Heritage Committee. In May 2014, he and Callie were celebrated as a part of the Marriage Hall of Fame for over 50 years of marriage.

Milous loved his family dearly and was an outgoing person who loved being around people. He especially enjoyed attending family reunions as well as golfing, fishing, hunting, and dancing. He was a caring person who knew the meaning of true friendship.

Milous consistently demonstrated his love for his family. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, and grandfather. One of his favorite pastimes was celebrating and sharing with others the achievements of his children and grandchildren. Milous was his family's hero. We loved him dearly and will miss him. Milous would not want us to spend a lot of time grieving. He would tell us to "get on with our lives," for he is at restful peace, and his spirit shall live forever. "May the work I've done speak for me ... "

The family of Milous Earl Adams, Sr. would like to thank the health care providers who cared for him during his illness, as well as those that sent cards, condolences, and other expressions of sympathy.

Services will be held at Wayman AME Church, 427 N. Memorial Dr., Racine, WI. Visitation will be held from 9:30 - 11:00 a.m. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m.