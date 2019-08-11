Minnie D'Alie

June 27, 1930 - August 5, 2019

RACINE - Minnie D'Alie, 89 passed away on August 5, 2019 at the home of her son Anthony and family. She was born Dominica Marie Anzalone on June 27, 1930 to Martin and Mary (Lombardo) Anzalone in Racine, WI. In 1932 she welcomes her only sibling Josephine (Lettsome).

Minnie went to Sacred Heart and then graduated from St Catherine's High School in 1948. In 1951 she married Vincent D'Alie at Sacred Heart Church and moved to North Bergen, NJ for 11 years. Minnie retired from JI Case where she worked for more than 28 years.

Minnie loved to bowl, shop, cook, watch Westerns and go to the Casino with anyone who would go with her. Thursday nights at the D'Alie's for pasta was always welcome to family, friends and relatives. She did this for many years until she moved in with her son and daughter-in-law Anthony & Karen D'Alie who let her stay there with their family for over 13 years.

She leaves behind her children Rose Ann (John) Lease, Anthony (Karen) D'Alie, Cecelia (Randy) Bagley and Vincent Joseph Jr (Terri) D'Alie. 14 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; one sister, Josephine "Josie" Lettsome. She was preceded in death by her husband Vincent D'Alie Sr, parents and brother in law Richard Lettsome and may other relatives and friends. She will be dearly missed by her family. In memory of Minnie, remember her for all the laughs, food and good times.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home, Friday, August 16, 2019, 4-6 P.M. followed by a memorial service at 6:00 P.M. with Reverend Wayne Beilgard officiating. Memorials to Hospice Alliance have been suggested.

A special thank you to granddaughters Angela D'Alie, Jenna Zamitalo and daughter in law Karen D'Alie for all their comforting and great care of our mom, along with care given by Hospice Alliance.

