Minnie D'Alie

June 27, 1930 - August 5, 2019

RACINE - Minnie D'Alie, 89 passed away on August 5, 2019 at the home of her son Anthony and family.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home, Friday, August 16, 2019, 4-6 P.M. followed by a memorial service at 6:00 P.M. with Reverend Wayne Beilgard officiating. Memorials to Hospice Alliance have been suggested.

