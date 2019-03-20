Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Minnie Lee (Levell) Phillips. View Sign

RACINE - Surrounded by her loving family, Minnie Lee Phillips, age 86, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019 at her residence. She was born in Leland, Mississippi, January 26, 1933. Minnie was united in marriage to James Phillips who preceded her in death in 1979. She enjoyed fishing but will be fondly remembered for her decadent homemade meals. Above all she was devoted to and loved time spent with her family. She will be dearly missed by her children, Willette Coleman, Betty Potts, Carmen Phillips (Craymond Douglas); special granddaughter, Quadrika Ghani; close friend, Robert Hayes; host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Leonard; and son-in-law, William Coleman. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019, 11:00 am at the funeral home. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Saturday at the funeral home from 10:00 am until time of service at 11:00 am. A special thank you to Grace Hospice, nurse Angie and nurse Vesta for their loving and compassionate care. MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME 803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403 (262)634-7888 Please send condolences to



RACINE - Surrounded by her loving family, Minnie Lee Phillips, age 86, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019 at her residence. She was born in Leland, Mississippi, January 26, 1933. Minnie was united in marriage to James Phillips who preceded her in death in 1979. She enjoyed fishing but will be fondly remembered for her decadent homemade meals. Above all she was devoted to and loved time spent with her family. She will be dearly missed by her children, Willette Coleman, Betty Potts, Carmen Phillips (Craymond Douglas); special granddaughter, Quadrika Ghani; close friend, Robert Hayes; host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Leonard; and son-in-law, William Coleman. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019, 11:00 am at the funeral home. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Saturday at the funeral home from 10:00 am until time of service at 11:00 am. A special thank you to Grace Hospice, nurse Angie and nurse Vesta for their loving and compassionate care. MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME 803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403 (262)634-7888 Please send condolences to www.meredithfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home

803 Main Street

Racine , WI 53403

(262) 634-7888 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Racine Journal Times on Mar. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Racine Journal Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close