1/2
Mischelle Ann Bussian
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mischelle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Mischelle Ann Bussian

May 10, 1986 - August 26, 2020

Mischelle Ann Bussian, 34, of Union Grove, WI, passed away August 26th, 2020 at Ascension Healthcare in Racine, WI.

Mischelle was born May 10, 1986 in Racine, WI to Linda and Michael Bussian.

She graduated from Union Grove High School in Union Grove, WI in 2004.

Mischelle was a cherished and devoted mother, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin or friend to all who knew her. She loved to smile, draw, play basketball, dancing (especially on the pool table), cooking, camping, midnight car rides, hiking with her children, shopping, staying in hotels, movies, finding and hiding rocks, spending time with her family, and most of all, her kids. She loved her Green Bay Packers!

Those left to cherish her memory are her three beautiful children, Hailey Lynn Sheen, Jonathan James Sheen, and Hannah Renee Ratz: her special girl Mackenzie Marie Sheen: loving parents, Linda and Michael Bussian: sisters and brothers Christine (Mark) St. Martin, Pamela Taylor, Thomas (Wendy) Taylor and Jennifer (Chris) Vyvyan: nieces and nephews Melissa Christman, Robert Westerlund, Sarah (Michael) Gordon, Kristina Westerlund, Jaqilyn Taylor, Rachael Kloften, Leah St. Martin, Jayden and Gracie Vyvyan: boyfriend James Moorehead.

Family, friends, and others whose lives Mischelle touched are invited to Old Settlers Park (Racine County Fairgrounds) 19805 Durand Ave, Union Grove, WI 53182 from 1pm to 5pm, Saturday, September 12th to celebrate her life, reminisce, and support each other.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Times on Sep. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved