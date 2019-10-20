Mitchell F. Kleczka, Sr.
1931 – 2019
RACINE – Mitchell F. Kleczka, Sr., 87, passed away on October 14, 2019.
A memorial celebration of Mitchell's life will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019, 11:00am, at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road. Visitation will be from 10:00am until the time of the service. Burial will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Please see the funeral home website for the full obituary.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403
262-552-9000
WWW.DRAEGER-LANGENDORF.COM