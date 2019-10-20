Mitchell F. Kleczka Sr.

Service Information
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
Obituary
Mitchell F. Kleczka, Sr.

1931 – 2019

RACINE – Mitchell F. Kleczka, Sr., 87, passed away on October 14, 2019.

A memorial celebration of Mitchell's life will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019, 11:00am, at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road. Visitation will be from 10:00am until the time of the service. Burial will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Please see the funeral home website for the full obituary.

Published in Racine Journal Times on Oct. 20, 2019
