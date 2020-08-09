1/1
Muriel Doreen Van Eimeren
1926 - 2020
Kenosha-Muriel Doreen Van Eimeren, 94, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 30, 2020.

Muriel was born to the late Daniel and Eugenie (nee Wallington) Hill on March 11, 1926, in London, England. She was united in marriage to Gene Van Eimeren in September of 1970.

Muriel loved wildlife, especially birds. She knew everything there is to know about birds. At one time, Muriel was the president of the Exotic Birds Society. She also enjoyed gardening and loved flowers.

Left to cherish Muriel's memory is her daughter, Linda K. Johnson and Gene's son and daughter: Dan (Beverly) and Lynn Van Eimeren; grandsons: Brett Johnson, Daniel (Jean) Johnson, and Dominic Van Eimeren; great-granddaughter, Tess Johnson; along with many other relatives and friends.

Muriel is preceded in death by her first husband, Harry; second husband, Gene; and her son, Michael.

Muriel has been laid to rest next to her husband, Gene, at Old Holy Cross Cemetery in Racine. Private services have been held. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published in Journal Times on Aug. 9, 2020.
