Muriel M. "Mert" Kloster

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Muriel M. "Mert" Kloster.
Service Information
Bruch Funeral Home - Kenosha
3503 Roosevelt Road
Kenosha, WI
53142
(262)-652-8298
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Bruch Funeral Home - Kenosha
3503 Roosevelt Road
Kenosha, WI 53142
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
6:00 PM
Bruch Funeral Home - Kenosha
3503 Roosevelt Road
Kenosha, WI 53142
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Muriel "Mert" M. Kloster

Muriel "Mert" M. Kloster, 92, formerly of Kenosha, late of Racine, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Parkview Gardens.

Celebration of Life for Mert will be held on Monday, March 2nd at 6:00 p.m. at the Bruch Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Monday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service.

Please see our website for a complete obituary.

Bruch Funeral Home

3503 Roosevelt Road

Kenosha, WI 53142

262-652-8298

Visit Mert's Online Memorial Book

www.bruchfuneralhome.net
Published in Racine Journal Times on Mar. 1, 2020
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.