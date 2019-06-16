Myrna A. Kruger-Ashley

July 31, 1926 - June 5, 2019

RACINE - Myrna A. (Ploetz) Kruger-Ashley, 92, passed away on June 5, 2019 at the Hospice House in Pleasant Prairie.

Myrna was born in New London, WI on July 31, 1926, the daughter of the late William and Adeline (Nee: Hoffman) Ploetz. Myrna grew up in Coloma, WI, and was a graduate of Coloma High School. She was united in marriage to Robert Kruger on June 7, 1947. Bob passed away on March 16, 1989. Myrna married Melvin Ashley on January 18, 1992. Mel passed away unexpectedly on October 26, 1992. Myrna was a homemaker for many years, worked at a bank, and was a lunch assistant at Knapp Elementary School.

Myrna was a faithful member of United Lutheran Church (formally St. Andrew's Church). She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Myrna was affiliated with the Beacons of Hope, and enjoyed dining out with the group.

Myrna is survived by her children, Jeffrey (Tena) Kruger, Timothy (Pauline) Kruger, and Terry (Debi) Kruger; step-children, Dennis (Jennifer) Ashley, Blaine (Paula) Ashley, Nancy (Mark) Wegner, and James (Carrie) Ashley, several grandchildren, and great grandchildren, her brother, Ronald (Nancy) Ploetz, and sister-in-law Betty Ploetz. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends.

In addition to her husbands, and parents, she was preceded in death by her two brothers, Glendon Ploetz, and Vernon (Rose) Ploetz, and other close relatives.

Memorial service will be held at Sturino Funeral Home, Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 11 a.m., with Pastor John Bischoff officiating. Visitation will take place at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

Memorials to United Lutheran Church or Hospice Alliance in Pleasant Prairie have been suggested.

