Myrtle A. Scott(Nee: Aukland)

July 1,1924 - March 30, 2019

RACINE - Myrtle A. Scott, age 94, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Ascension All Saints Medical Center surrounded by the love of her Family.

She was born in Moline, IL, July 1,1924, daughter of the late Millard and Emma (Nee: Kittleson) Aukland.

On September 21, 1944 in Columbia, South Carolina she was united in marriage to Harvey I. Scott and they moved to Racine in 1947. Harvey preceded her in death May 24, 1987. Myrtle was a member of the Red Hat Society who loved playing any type card games her favorite being cribbage. Her other pastimes included bowling, cooking, baking, traveling and spending winter months in Florida. She devoted her life to her family and found great joy raising her eight children. More than anything she cherished time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

She will be dearly missed by her children Denise (Bill) Heinen and their children Jenifer, Heidi, Nick of Safety Harbor, FL., Jacque (Roy) Vita and her children Cherie and Darlene of Racine, WI., Patrick (Michele) Scott and their children Melissa, Adam and Eric of Racine, WI., Ramona (Bryan) O'Connor and their children Clayton and Jacob of Racine, WI, Rodney (Corinne) Scott and their children Andrew, Elizabeth and Heather of Racine, WI ; daughter in law Devra Scott and her children Michelle, Ryan and Sara of Fond du lac, WI; son-in-law Bob Fink and his children Robin, Robert and Michael of Camp Douglas, WI; granddaughter Tina (Mark) Walek of Racine, WI; 28 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren; brothers and sisters Donald (Imogene) Aukland of CA, Richard (Marvel) Aukland of Racine, Ruby (Bill) Pahl of CA, Monica (Tom) Shideler of CA; in-laws Connie Aukland, Mary Scott, Ruth Scott, Gerry Thomforde , Jane Hass, Colin (Joyce) Scott; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her son Michael Scott; daughters Connie Fink and Donna Russell; son- in- laws Dave Russell and Frank Vita; brothers Orville (Sharon) Aukland, Gene Aukland; sister Iris (Donald) Erickson; in-laws Robert (Elise) Scott, Stan Scott, Loren Thomforde, Ronald (Joyce) Scott, and Bert Hass.

Funeral services will be held at the Maresh-Meredith & Acklam funeral home Friday April 5th 2019, 6:30 p.m. with Jim Olsen officiating. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 4:30pm until 6:30 pm. Interment will be held Saturday 10:00 a.m. at West Lawn Memorial Park. Please meet at the entrance. Memorials to St. Vincent DePaul Society, 926 Lasalle St, Racine WI, 53404 and the have been suggested.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com