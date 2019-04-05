Myrtle A. Scott

Myrtle A. Scott(Nee: Aukland)

July 1,1924 - March 30, 2019

RACINE - Myrtle A. Scott, age 94, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Ascension All Saints Medical Center surrounded by the love of her Family.

Funeral services will be held at the Maresh-Meredith & Acklam funeral home Friday April 5th 2019, 6:30 p.m. with Jim Olsen officiating. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 4:30pm until 6:30 pm. Interment will be held Saturday 10:00 a.m. at West Lawn Memorial Park. Please meet at the entrance. Memorials to St. Vincent DePaul Society, 926 Lasalle St, Racine WI, 53404 and the have been suggested.

Published in Racine Journal Times on Apr. 5, 2019
