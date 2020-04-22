Nan Clare Kreitzer

Nan Clare Kreitzer (nee Heidenreich) Of Wauwatosa, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 17. She was 75. Nan was a devoted wife to Frank for 53 years, loving mother of Matthew, Kristin (John) and Jennifer (Bradley), and proud "NaNa" to Conor and Flannery. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gerald and Hazel Heidenreich and her brother Gregg (Patti Lynn).

She will be lovingly remembered by her brothers Gary (Fran), Wayne (Charlotte), and Guy and their beloved families, all her many nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.

Nan was a proud alumna of Divine Savior and Marquette University, and took pride in her early career as a medical technologist. Her greatest joy was the family she lovingly raised and her grandchildren, and she cherished the time spent together, especially over epic dinners.

Nan was known for her kindness, wit, thoughtfulness, generosity and her ability to quickly connect with people. She had an inner calm, strength and sheer stubbornness that allowed her to handle her 45-year battle with multiple sclerosis, and more recently metastatic breast cancer, with admirable grace and perseverance.

We have sincere gratitude for the many doctors, nurses and caregivers who have taken care of Nan throughout her journey, especially those at St. John's on the Lake who comforted her in her final days.

A private Mass at Christ King Church and internment service at Holy Cross cemetery will be held on Friday, April 24. We look forward to celebrating Nan's life together at a later date.

Contributions can be made in her name to the St. Vincent De Paul Society at Christ King Church in Wauwatosa.

Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services, Wauwatosa (414) 774-5010 www.schmidtandbartelt.com