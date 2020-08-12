1/
Nancy Ann (Franseen) Tamminga
1939 - 2020
Nancy Ann (Franseen) Tamminga

January 17, 1939 - August 6, 2020

Nancy Ann (Franseen) Tamminga, age 81, of Siren, WI passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020, under the care of hospice. Nancy was born in Racine, WI, on January 17, 1939, daughter of Oscar and Eleanor (Hannon) Franseen.

She was a proud member of the Lioness. During her Lioness tenure, she held many office positions. Nancy served on the board of DSI. She enjoyed crafting and flowers, and was a proud owner of her own flower shop in Union Grove.

Nancy married Thaddeus (Ted) G. Tamminga on August 4, 1979 at the Union Grove United Methodist Church. She is currently a member of Siren Methodist Church.

Nancy is the mother to a conjoined family of 8 children: Jeff (Sandy) Just, Heidi Conde, Heather (Charles) Wollmer, Holly (Greg) Felks, Joseph Just, Rick (Jody) Tamminga and Rory (Diane) Tamminga; 15 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren and unrelated special daughter Polly Imme.

She is also survived by brothers: Oscar Franseen and Thomas (Sherry) Franseen; sister Janet Van Alstine; sister-in-law Lorraine Tamminga; as well as nieces and nephews and numerous friends.

Nancy is preceded in death by her parents; her husband Ted, brothers-in-law: Pete Van Alstine, Bill Tamminga and Bob Vining; sisters-in-law Hazel Franseen, Wynn Vining and son Randy Tamminga.

Funeral services will be Friday, August 14, 2020 at 3:00 (visiation 1-3) Siren United Methodist Church. Interment will follow at Lakeview Cemetery, Hertel. Arrangements were entrusted to Swedberg-Taylor FH, Webster, WI 715-866-7131. Online condolences can be made at www.swedberg-taylor.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the WI Lions Foundation.



Published in Journal Times on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
AUG
14
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Siren United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Swedberg-Taylor Funeral Home - Webster
26530 Lakeland Ave. N.
Webster, WI 54893
(715) 866-7131
