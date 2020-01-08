Nancy C. Struebing

April 10, 1938 – January 5, 2020

MOUNT PLEASANT – Nancy C. Struebing, 81, received the promise of eternal life on Sunday, January 5, 2020. She was born in Racine on April 10, 1938, daughter of the late Robert and Clyo (Nee: Hansen) Struebing.

Nancy was united in marriage to the love of her life, Daniel Struebing, on November 13, 1959, in Waukegan. Daniel preceded her in death on July 1, 2016.

In their early years, Daniel and Nancy attended church at Christ Congregation where they took part in Bible study and volunteered at the food bank. Recently, Nancy attended First Evangelical Free Church. She enjoyed golfing, crocheting, and walking. She was an avid Milwaukee Brewers fan. Nancy adored her family and treasured the time she was able to spend with them.

Nancy leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Christopher Struebing, Gail (Joseph) Machalik, Daniel (Barb) Struebing, Lynn (John) Avitabile, Jay Struebing; grandchildren, Samantha Machalik, Charlotte Machalik, Adrian Machalik, Daniel Machalik, Maria Gerardo, Tyler Struebing, Jacob (Rosa) Avitabile, Joseph (Maggie) Avitabile, Leah Avitabile, Alicia Avitabile, John Mark Avitabile; great-grandchildren, Maximus Gerardo, Alexis Gerardo, Vincent Avitabile, Dominic Avitabile, Julian Avitabile; sister, Penny Soule; brother, Brian (Sue) Soule; sister-in-law, Bonnie (John) Hindenburg; other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

A celebration of Nancy's life will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020, 6:00pm, at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road, with Pastor John Bodnar officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00pm until the time of the service. Interment will follow on a later date at West Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested memorials to the Racine County Food Bank.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT, WI, 53403

262-552-9000

WWW.DRAEGER-LANGENDORF.COM