1/1
Nancy Evans
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Nancy Evans

January 25, 1950 - July 3, 2020

Nancy Evans, 70, passed away on July 3, 2020 at Hospice House in Pleasant Prairie.

Born in Kenosha on January 25, 1950, she was the daughter of John and Anna (Heyden) Robinson.

Nancy graduated from Tremper High School in Kenosha and obtained her Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. She waitressed at Hobnob in Kenosha and Gatsby's in Racine, was employed at J. I. Case Corporation in Racine for 19 years, and most recently enjoyed her part-time job working for Walmart in Myrtle Beach and Kenosha for over 15 years.

She enjoyed over 13 years of warm weather living in Myrtle Beach, SC before moving back to Kenosha in 2017.

Nancy was a very active and young 70 years and loved playing golf, winning (although more losing occurred) at the casino, trivia nights at Charcoal Grill, attending foreign film series at UW-Parkside and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her two sons, Ryan Kerner and Jay (Tiana) Kerner; her two step-daughters, Peggy Rouse and Anita (Roger) Giardino; her five sisters, Barbara (Lee) Hazlett, Cindy Robinson, Mary (Tom) Brass, Debbie (Don) Cox and Lisa Robinson; and her brother, Matthew Robinson.

Nancy was proceeded in death by her parents, John and Anna Robinson; her brother, David Robinson; her husband, Joseph Evans; and her son, Paul Kerner.

Funeral services honoring Nancy's life will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to: Hospice Alliance Inc./Hospice House, 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd, Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158 would be appreciated.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Hospice House for the care given to Nancy.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101

www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Times on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Piasecki Funeral Home
3720 39th Avenue
Kenosha, WI 53144
(262) 658-4101
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 10, 2020
So sad to read about your passing, we never did get to the casino. It was only a few weeks ago we talk of days golfing with you and Joe. Your smile and friendly greeting will be missed by many. Your family has our deepest sympathies, Judie and David Nielsen
Judith Nielsen
Friend
July 8, 2020
We were so lucky to get to know Nancy for the couple hours or so during our trivia games and would rely on her so often. Truly a smart and confident woman and she will be missed deeply by all of us.
Ed Orth
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved