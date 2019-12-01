Nancy J Bires

December 24, 1923 - November 27, 2019

Nancy J Bires, aged 95, was born December 24, 1923, in LaFayette Indiana, moving to Racine, Wisconsin with her family in 1925, where she was raised by her parents Frank J Hoffman (noted Racine architect) and Marie Hoffman. She passed on November 27, 2019.

Nancy attended Horlick High School and entered Saint Mary's of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana in 1941. She graduated from Marquette University with her degree in Nursing in 1946, and later added a teaching certificate from University of Wisconsin-Madison. Nancy worked as an RN in various assignments, including as a visiting nurse for J. I. Case Company.

As a girl she recalled the 1933 Racine Bank holdup by John Dillinger, watching the robbery unfold from her father's office building window. She also remembered her late father introducing her to Frank Lloyd Wright during construction of the S.C. Johnson headquarters building. She contributed to the WWII effort as a riveter for the production of military airplane wings.

Nancy met and wed Joseph E. Bires in 1948 in Racine, moving to Madison to live and raise their family. She will be missed deeply by her many friends and family, especially by her children, Mary Pat, Jane, and James, and their families.

Nancy's greatest joy was her family. She was exceptionally kind, thoughtful, and caring, and beloved. In addition to teaching herself to sew and knit, Nancy became an expert in the art of rug-hooking, joining a Madison club chapter in 1976, before serving as club President. She was passionate about nature, birds, and gardening.

Mass of Christian Burial: 10 a.m Monday, December 2, 2019, at All Saints Catholic Church, Cedar Rapids, with visitation beginning at 9 a.m. Committal: 12 p.m., Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, Madison, Wisconsin. Services provided by Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Cedar Rapids.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the .

