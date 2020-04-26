Nancy J. Rothering

October 31,1936 - April 18, 2020

DELAVAN - Nancy J. Rothering, age 83 of Delavan, WI, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 18th after a brief stay at Ascension Health Care.

She was born on October 31, 1936, the daughter of the late Walter and Tena (nee: Van Dyke) Mears.

On November 26, 1959 Nancy was united in marriage to Richard Rothering.

Nancy held various office jobs, retiring from Johnson Bank.

She enjoyed building things using her power tools, landscaping, and working in her gardens filled with flowers and vegetables.

She had many skills and talents that were admired by many including writing, drawing, sewing, knitting, baking, and cooking. We will all miss her cream pies and bombers. Nancy loved the outdoors and spent countless hours driving around visiting with other community members, even though they had not previously met, and enjoyed the simple beauty of nature and animals. She had a passion for owls.

Nancy will be missed and forever remembered by her children, Cindy Linstroth, Vicky (Gary) Kitelinger, Michael Rothering, and Peggy Sue (Don) Smith, her grandchildren, and one great- grandchild. She is further survived by her brother Robert (Grace) Mears, and countless other nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, as well as her parents.

Private committal services for Nancy will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park. A tree planting and donation of a bench will bring her immediate family together in celebration of her life.

In recognition of Nancy's love of owls, memorial remembrances may be directed to www.owlresearchinstitute.org.

Nancy's family wishes to thank Nurse Liz and the other medical personnel who gave their mother the comfort and personal loving care during her stay at Ascension.

