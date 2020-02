Nancy J. Stommel-King(nee: Mueller)

April 13, 1943 - January 30, 2020

RACINE - With her family by her side, Nancy J. Stommel-King passed away peacefully on Thursday morning January 30, 2020 at her residence.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday February 5, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. with a memorial service to start at 11:30 a.m.

