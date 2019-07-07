Nancy Jane Epping

November 6, 1928 - July 4, 2019

90 of Burlington, passed away on Thursday July 4, 2019 at Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington. She was born on November 6, 1928 in Burlington to Emmett and Catherine (nee Whelan) Gorman. She grew up in Burlington and Graduated from St. Mary's High School.

On October 8, 1949 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Dover, Nancy was united in marriage to Ralph F. Epping. Together they made their home in Kansasville and then Burlington. She was an accomplished seamstress doing alterations for the mens store in Burlington. She did retail work for over 30 years and retired from Tobins Drug Store. Ralph preceded her in death on November 4, 2012. Nancy is a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Burlington and a retired member of the Auxiliary at Burlington Memorial Hospital. Nancy enjoyed sewing, reading, volunteering, traveling and baking. She made delicious apple and peach pies for her neighbors and family. She enjoyed being a member of the Tuesday Night Club for 25 years. She also enjoyed her monthly lunch date with her daughters and also the Tobin Girls.

She is survived by her children; Carol (Mark) Huckstorf, Margaret (David Kaiser) Epping, Mary Ellen (Hugh) Beach, Andrew (Jackie) Epping, 11 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by in-laws; Ray Epping, Joyce Gorman, Betty Gorman, Rita Gorman and Phil Trimberger, and her Friday night friend Tom Goetz. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her brothers Eugene, Robert and Thomas Gorman and sisters Joanne Straka and Kathleen Trimberger.

Memorials in memory of Nancy may be made to St. Mary Church, St. Mary School or to the Burlington Rescue Squad.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday July 9, 2019 at 11 am at St. Mary Catholic Church in Burlington. Relatives and friends can visit with the family on Tuesday in the Good Shepard Chapel from 10 am until 10:45 am. Private burial will take place in the Parish Cemetery.

