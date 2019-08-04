Nancy L. Harrington(Nee: Johnson)

November 7, 1944 - July 30, 2019

RACINE - Surrounded by her loving family, Nancy L. Harrington, age 74, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at her residence. She was born in Ishpeming, Michigan, November 7, 1944, daughter of the late Carl and Irene (Nee: Adamini) Johnson.

On October 2, 1965 she was united in marriage to Marion "Harry" S. Harrington Jr. Nancy was employed by All Saints Medical Center for eight years and at Becker Shoop for seventeen years, retiring in 2000. Nancy was a longtime member of St. Edward Catholic Church. She was a wonderful caregiver throughout her life who also enjoyed playing cards with friends, family night every Thursday night, gambling trips, and was a good delegator. More than anything Nancy devoted and loved spending time with her family.

She will be dearly missed by her loving husband of fifty-three years, Harry; her children, Mike (Penny) Harrington, Ginny Harrington; her six grandchildren, Kyle, Anthony, Taylor, Miranda, Dana, Kevin; her six great-grandchildren, Savannah, Alex, Athena, Cade, Kye, and Ayden; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Gerald LaParch and her grandson, Michael Rieckhoff.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, August 7, 2019, 11:00 am at St. Edward Catholic Church, 1401 Grove Avenue. Interment will follow at the Southern Wisconsin Veteran's Memorial Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Tuesday from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm and Wednesday at the church from 10:00 am until time of Mass at 11:00 am.

A very special thank you to the staff at Horizon Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.

