Nancy L. (Ries) Juern (1941 - 2020)
Service Information
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI
53402
(262)-639-8000
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:30 AM
Obituary
Nancy L. Juern(Formerly Ries)

RACINE- Nancy L. Juern, 78, passed away at Ascension Healthcare Spring Street Campus.

Nancy was born in Milwaukee on November 14, 1941 to Bernard and Marie Kowalski and was married to Carl Juern for over 16 years. They enjoyed spending time feeding the squirrels in their yard, playing Cribbage and Scrabble. Nancy loved to spend time with her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband Carl, children Lynn (Jeffrey) Mair, Laurie (Alex) Canales and Steven (Annette) Ries, grandchildren Matthew, Christopher, Daniel, Alexander, Katie, Timothy, Jennifer, Bradley, Tanya and Adam and 4 great grandchildren.

A visitation for Nancy will be held at the funeral home on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. followed by services at 11:30 a.m. Private interment will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on Jan. 1, 2020
