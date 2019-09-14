Nancy Lou Morey

RACINE - Nancy Lou (nee Mogensen) Morey, 90, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at her residence.

A Mass of Christian burial will take place at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2201 Northwestern Ave, 53404 on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. Visitation will take place at church from 10 a.m. until the time of mass. Nancy will be laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Park.

Please see funeral home website for full obituary.

Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479