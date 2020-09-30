1/1
Nancy Marie (Erickson) Bellmore
Nancy Marie Bellmore(Nee Erickson)

December 30, 1945 – September 27, 2020

Kenosha – Nancy M. Bellmore went home to be with her Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Froedtert Hospital.

Nancy was born to Thomas and Ellen (nee Wickstrom) Erickson in Ishpeming, Michigan on December 30, 1945. She grew up in Racine and resided most of her adult life in Lindenhurst, Illinois and Paris, Wisconsin. On January 4, 1964, Nancy married Edward Henry Bellmore at Holy Communion Church in Racine.

Nancy was a faithful member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Union Grove. She enjoyed the outdoors with the family: camping, bow hunting with her husband, and archery at the Waukegan Bowman's Club. Nancy was diligent, thorough and planned for every detail. Nancy made her family a priority including making her children's clothing, ensuring they spent family day together while growing up, and managing the finances. Her children enjoyed receiving the many handmade gifts she sewed, knitted, and crocheted. 

Nancy will be dearly missed by her husband of 56 years, Edward; children: Lynn Marie Sabatini and Jerry Edward (Carolyn) Bellmore; granddaughter, April Marie Bellmore; great-grandson, Maddox James Flint; brother, Loren (Diane) Erickson; sister, Becky (Danny) Thomas; niece, Robbyn Erickson; and other nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, her stepfather Stan A. Miller, and a brother, John A. Erickson.

A celebration of Nancy's life will begin with a visitation at the Wilson Funeral Home on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm with the funeral service starting at 1:00 pm. Private inurnment will occur at West Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials to Froedtert & Medical College of Wisconsin – Surgical Intensive Care Unit have been suggested, https://www.froedtert.com/giving/foundation/ways-to-give. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

The family would like to thank nurse Jenay, Dr. Shepherd and the rest of the Froedert Hospital surgical ICU team for their kind and compassionate care of Nancy.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 regulations, 50 people will be permitted in the funeral home at a time. Guests may be required to wait outside until others leave the funeral home. A face covering or mask must be worn upon entering the funeral home along with practicing social distancing guidelines. 

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Avenue

Racine, WI, 53405

262-634-3361



Published in Journal Times on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Wilson Funeral Home
OCT
2
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Wilson Funeral Home
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Avenue
Racine, WI 53405
(262) 634-3361
Memories & Condolences

September 29, 2020
Ed, Jerry, Carolyn, Lisa and April, We are heart broken to hear of Nancy's passing. She was truely one of the kindest people we know. Heaven sure gained an angel with her. Please know our hearts are with you all.
Tim & Laura Chevrette
Friend
September 29, 2020
You have received your angel wings. Fly high dear friend! We send our condolences to Ed, Lynn, Jerry, and the rest of the family. May you feel the peace that surpasses all understanding.
Bill and Karen Smith
Friend
